Seniors: New year, new classes in Farmington Hills

The City of Farmington Hills offers dozens of programs for area adults age 50 and better at the Center for Active Adults, located in the Costick Center at 28600 Eleven Mile Road, between Middlebelt and Inkster. The Center is open Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Lunch is served daily, $2.75 for ages 60 and better, $5 for under 60.

Advance registration is required for all programs. Call 248-473-1830 to sign up or for more information.

Friday Ballroom & Buffet

Friday, Jan. 3, 3-6 p.m. Enjoy ballroom dancing featuring the Mike Wolverton Band along with a delicious buffet dinner. All levels of dancing experience, couples and singles are welcome. Tickets are available in Conway Hall at the Costick Center. $10 by Jan. 2 deadline, $15 after.

Library Corner

Monday, Jan. 6, 10 -11 a.m. Join the Library Outreach Specialist at the Costick Center to learn about Martin Luther King’s written memoirs. New topics each month. No fee.

Beginning Knitting Classes

Mondays, Jan. 6–Feb. 3, 1–3 p.m. Learn the basics of casting on, knitting, and purling, then ribbing seed stitch and binding off so you can knit a scarf of your own. Fee is $55 residents/$60 non-residents. $15 materials fee payable to the instructor on the first day of class.

iPhone Basics (Part 1)

Thursdays, Jan. 9–Feb. 6, 11 a.m.–12 p.m. This course is designed for those with an Apple iPhone who want to learn the many ways your phone can help you. The class will be based on the Apple iOS 12 operating system and will cover topics such as texting, voicemail, pictures, camera, internet, navigation, contacts, apps, settings, and more. Bring your fully charged iPhone with you to class. Fee is $30/residents, $35/non-residents.

iPad Basics (Part 1)

Thursdays, Jan. 9–Feb. 6, 1-2 p.m. This course is designed for those with an Apple iPad and will be based on the Apple iOS 12 operating system. Learn how to navigate your iPad, use your keyboard, go online, surf the web, take pictures and video, find directions, and other tips and tricks. Bring your fully charged iPad with you to class. Fee is $30/residents, $35/non-residents.

Total Brain Health 2.0 – Memory Matters

Monday, Jan. 13, 10-11:15 a.m. Learn about the history of memory science with Memory Builders – Getting to Know You. No fee.

Friday’s Film

Friday, Jan. 17, 12-3 p.m. After a delicious lunch, enjoy the movie “Downton Abbey” with popcorn, candy, and a beverage. $5 advance tickets, $7 at the door.

Travel Show

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join representatives from Rybicki Tours and learn about winter and spring travel opportunities including packages for both local and long distance trips. Trip registration with payment will be accommodated after the presentation. No fee.

Newcomer Welcome Tour

Thursday, Jan. 23, 10-11 a.m. Tour the facility and learn about services, trips, classes, activities, and volunteer opportunities. Welcome packet includes a coupon for a complimentary lunch, gym class, swim or line dance. Farmington Hills and Farmington residents 50 and better only. Call 248-473-1830 to register.

Karaoke

Friday, Jan. 24, 1-3 p.m. Head to Conway Hall for karaoke fun singing classics from the past and today’s hits with Zack Entertainment. Light refreshments. Fee is $2.

Total Brain Health 2.0 – On Repeat

Monday, Jan. 27, 10 – 11:15 a.m. Explore the power of rehearsal strategies to boost memory, with increasing levels of difficulty. No fee.

Dance and fitness classes start new sessions in January. Support groups include Caregivers, Grief and Loss, First Step Stroke, and Vision Impaired.

The Center also offers clubs that include Computer Forum, Book Discussion, Duplicate Bridge, Drop-In Euchre, Pinochle Group, Quilters Group, Needle Artists, Painters Group, Sojourn Bears, New Friends Social Group, Costick Memory Café, and the Red Hat Society.

Call 248-473-1830 for meeting dates and times.