See which Farmington area restaurants offer carryout, drive-thru

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order Monday closing restaurants to all but carryout and delivery, and shutting down entertainment and fitness venues, had Farmington area businesses reaching out to customers on social media.

The mandated closure continues through March 30.

Some Farmington area restaurants and fast food chains already equipped for carryout and delivery will continue those services, others have decided to close their doors until the end of the month.

These restaurants offer carryout and/or delivery:

2 Roses Family Restaurant, 24059 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington – carryout and delivery. Learn more on their Facebook page.

Bangkok Sala Cafe, 27903 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills – Carryout and delivery through Grub Hub and Restaurant Connection. This restaurant is also offering free meals for children in need during the 3-week state-wide school closure. Details on their Facebook page.

Basement Burger Bar, 33316 Grand River, Farmington – “Dine & Drive” service, call ahead to place your order, and they’ll bring it to you curbside.

Craft Brewww City, 27843 Farmington Rd., Farmington Hills, will be open for carryout Monday-Saturday, 12-8 p.m., and closed on Sunday. First responders will receive a 50 percent discount, learn more on their Facebook page.

Dagwood’s Deli & Catering, 33179 Grand River, Farmington – delivery and carryout

Detroit Burger Bar, 32350 W. Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – carryout

Detroit Eatz, 32704 Grand River, Farmington – drive-thru open, you can purchase menu items and packaged, sliced deli meats and cheeses

Farmhouse Coffee & Ice Cream, 29936 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – carryout and curbside at the restaurant, delivery available through GrubHub. Details on their Facebook page.

Farmington Hills Dairy Queen, 33326 W. 12 Mile Rd. – carryout and DoorDash delivery

Greene’s Hamburgers, 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington – carryout

John Cowley & Sons, 33338 Grand River, Farmington – carryout

Los Tres Amigos, 33200 Grand River, Farmington – carryout and delivery

Page’s Food & Spirits, 23621 Farmington Rd., Farmington – carryout and delivery via GrubHub

Sidecar Slider Bar, 32720 Grand River, Farmington – carryout

The Ideal Bite Community Kitchen, 25938 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills – carryout and curbside pick-up, working on additional delivery options. Follow on Facebook for updates..

The Rolling Stoves, 20780 Farmington Road, Farmington – carryout and delivery through DoorDash and UberEats

Chive Kitchen, 33043 Grand River, is temporarily closed. The owner is working on a carry-out strategy and offers gift card sales online. Follow on Facebook for updates.

We’re adding to this list as more information becomes available, feel free to contribute by sending a text to 248-568-0581.