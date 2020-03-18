Scholarship, contest deadlines extended for FPS students

With Farmington Public Schools closed through April 5, the Farmington Masonic Lodge and Farmington Area PTA Council have extended application deadlines for two contests.

Graduating seniors from Farmington and North Farmington High Schools may be eligible for up to $2,000 in scholarships through the Farmington Masonic Lodge.

To apply, pick up an application in your school’s counseling office, or request materials via email to secretary@farmingtonlodge151.org. Applications must be received by April 20.

Local educational professionals review the applications and recommend candidates; recipients are chosen by a panel of community leaders.

Each recipient must present a letter of enrollment to a college, university or accredited trade school to the Scholarship Committee. Award amounts vary, but the minimum is $1,000.

The Farmington PTA Council Vaping Education Awareness PSA and poster contest deadline has been extended to April 28.

High school students can enter the public service association (PSA) contest, by creating a short video to raise awareness about the impact of vaping on a student’s health, their community, and their families, and ways to avoid peer pressure. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three entries.

Videos can be a movie film, documentary, animation, stop-motion graphics, live action, interview style, silent film or with posters and will be judged by originality, creativity, impact/overall message.

Submission rules and more information are posted at bit.ly/HSVapingContest.

Students in grades K-5 can enter the Healthy Lungs Tri-Fold Poster Contest. Tri-fold posters should focus on information about healthy lungs, how they work, and what keeps them strong. The winning student or team will win $500 to fund a community project through their school.

Submission rules and more information are posted at bit.ly/HealthyLungsContest.

The contest is co-sponsored by Farmington Youth Assistance and the Farmington/Farmington Hills Optimist Club.