Riley Park Ice Rink event draws Harry Potter fans

Fans of the Harry Potter book and movie series crowded into downtown Farmington’s Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park Ice Rink for a December 28 skate that included themed treats, a horcrux hunt, trivia, and a spooky “Knockturn Alley” experience.

Melissa Andrade, who chairs the ice rink’s volunteer committee, said about 500 fans of all ages attended.

The city’s Public Works staff got the rink open just a week before the event, despite a heavy November snow that pushed leaf collection into December.

Farmington residents Jerry and Madison Clark and Joey Soffer, and city Treasurer Chris Weber greeted visitors in Knockturn Alley, which was filled with spooky decorations and device that measured young wizards’ magical powers.

Andrade said Farmington Public Safety assisted with the event, and a number of city staffers pitched in to help make it a success.

“I was truly moved by the volunteer support,” she said.