Restaurant fundraiser boosts Farmington park drive

Six local restaurants have partnered with the Farmington Area Jaycees for a fundraiser to help revitalize a city park on the former Flanders Elementary School site.

During Dine Out for Flanders Park, held February 23-29, participating establishments will donate a portion of proceeds from sales toward the cost of purchasing playground equipment. Equipment from the school was to be reinstalled, but failed to meet safety standards.

Here’s the Dine Out week line-up (click on the image to save or print the flyer):