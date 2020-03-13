Reports: County exposure list, Hills private school teacher has COVID-19

As metro Detroit news outlets provide broader information about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), we’ll provide links to reliable reports here.

Oakland County list exposure locations, takes emergency action

Oakland County held a press conference Friday morning to share emergency measures and a list of possible exposure locations, dates and times that are related to the three county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

WJBK-TV: List of coronavirus exposure places, dates related to Oakland Co. patients

Private school informs parents a teacher has COVID-19

Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills recently sent a letter to parents indicating that a teacher has COVID-19.

WDIV-TV – Teacher at Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills has coronavirus (COVID-19), school tells parents