Presidential primary voter applications coming soon

Residents who are planning to vote in the Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Presidential Primary Election will have to choose one of three ballots when they submit their applications.

Voters will choose among candidates seeking nomination for the Office of President of the United States, as well as the following proposals:

Renewal of Oakland County Art Institute Authority Millage

Farmington Public Schools Bond Proposal (Precincts 1-4, 7-26 only)

Because this is a closed primary, voters must select either a Republican Party, Democratic Party, or Proposal Only ballot type in order to receive a ballot. By law, this selection must be in writing; therefore voters will be required to select their ballot type on the application to vote at their precinct or on their application for an absent voter ballot.

If a voter is submitting an application for an absent voter ballot and does not select a ballot type, ballot delivery could be delayed until that information is obtained in writing.

To obtain an absent voter application in Farmington Hills, visit fhgov.com or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2410. In Farmington, visit farmgov.com or call 248-474-5500, ext. 2218.

In Farmington Hills, absent voter applications will automatically be mailed out during the week of December 30, 2019 to those voters who have requested to be on the permanent absent voter list.