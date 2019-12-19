Popular ‘Harry Potter’ skate returns on December 28

As RIley Park Ice Rink fans prepare to strap on their skates for another season, volunteers are planning to revive last year’s popular “Harry Potter and the Holiday Skate”.

Held this year on December 28, 6-9 p.m., the event will expand to include a costume contest and new “Knockturn Alley”, which will close off a sidewalk. Vendors slated to participate include Sunflour Bakehaus, Dagwood’s Deli, Bellacino’s, and Professor Pemberton’s Wands.

While the rink does not offer skate rentals, a limited number of skates in various sizes are available to borrow.

Admission is $5 per wizard, $20 per house. Riley Park Ice Rink is located in the area of Grand River and Grove Street in downtown Farmington.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/RileyParkIceRink/.