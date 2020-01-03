Pop-up beer garden may be part of downtown concerts

If city officials approve, a pop-up beer garden may show up during some 2020 Rhythmz in Riley Park summer concerts.

The Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has added the new feature to its 2020 calendar, which city council members will consider during their Monday, 7 p.m., meeting at City Hall, 23600 Liberty St. The DDA also expects to launch a fall event series with bonfires, movies, and other activities on Friday nights in Riley Park.

Along with the calendar, the DDA is seeking approval of temporary liquor license applications, street closures, and sidewalk shopping during special events.

Council members will formally accept Bill Galvin’s resignation and discuss the process for filling the vacancy. Other items on the agenda are a discussion of recent increases in sanitary sewer flow volume and scheduling a March Board of Review meeting.

The full agenda and supporting materials are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx. You can watch a livestream of the meeting at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/View-Live-Meetings.aspx.