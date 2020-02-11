Police boost patrols after Farmington Hills ‘stranger danger’

Farmington Hills Police have increased patrols in the area of Willow Lane and List Street, after someone followed a child home at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the child reported being followed home from a bus stop by someone who was walking in the area. The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, about six feet tall. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

No similar incidents have been reported. Anyone with information should call Farmington Hills Police Department, 248-871-2610.