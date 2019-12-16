Pedestrian injured in Farmington Crossroads accident

A 73-year-old Farmington resident was injured on December 10 after she was struck by a truck on the sidewalk at Ollie’s Outlet, 22128 Farmington Road in the Farmington Crossroads shopping center.

Public Safety Director Frank Demers said the accident happened just before 2 p.m., as an employee was helping the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, a 72-year-old Detroit woman, load some items into the back of her truck.

“The driver of the pick-up truck had the vehicle in reverse, but her foot on the brake. The foot of the driver slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator pedal,” he said. “The truck began to move backwards and struck an area of the building in front, where a customer was getting a shopping cart.”

Demers said the victim was “conscious and talking to us the whole time,” but was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Farmington Public Safety, Farmington Hills Police, and Community EMS all responded to the call.

Demers said police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved. The driver was issued a citation for careless driving.