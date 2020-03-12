North Farmington senior wins Young Artist competition

North Farmington High senior Susie Lee will perform on May 15 with the Rochester Symphony Orchestra (RSO), as winner of the orchestra’s Young Artist Competition.

The Young Artist Competition is an annual event open to talented student musicians under the age of 22. Lee, a violinist, also received a $1,000 cash prize.

Having taken up the violin at age 5, Lee has played with the Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra since her freshman year of high school. In 2016, she earned second place in the Sejong National Music Competition, and a year later, her musical composition won top local and state PTA Reflections contest honors.

In 2018, Lee won the CYE Concerto Competition and took first place in her division in 2016, 2018, and 2019 at the Farmington Musicale. She also won the 2020 Dearborn Youth Symphony Concerto Competition, first place at the AGM Concerto Competition in the senior division, and Honorable Mention from the Toledo Symphony Young Artist competition.

Lee was named concertmaster for her school’s symphony orchestra for two years and was awarded the Orchestra Musicianship award those same two years. She was also the co-concertmaster for the Dearborn Youth Symphony and the concertmaster for her church’s youth orchestra. Lee also has been part of the MSBOA All-State Orchestra and was also named an MYAF Outstanding Soloist nominee.

The May 15 RSO concert will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo Road in Rochester. Tickets are $5 for students and $25 for adults and can be ordered at rochestersymphony.com. or by calling 248-651-4181.