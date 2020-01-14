Nominations open for 50 & Better volunteer awards

Nominations have opened for the Farmington Area Commission on Aging and the City of Farmington Hills Special Services Department’s Adults 50 & Better Volunteer Service Awards.

The Gold Award (50 and older) and the Margaret Loridas Diamond Award (75 and older) are presented to honorees who are active volunteers in Farmington and/or Farmington Hills. The Community Commitment Award will recognize a community-based organization or business that goes above and beyond to serve older adults.

The Volunteer of the Year Award will be presented to active volunteers in Adults 50 & Better Division programs.

The annual Volunteer Breakfast, held each spring, will recognize all of the award winners.

Nominations must be submitted by February 21, 2020. To obtain a nomination form, visit farmlib.org/COA, call 248-473-1830, or stop by the Costick Center at 28600 W. 11 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. For more information, call Anna Durham at 248-473-1822.