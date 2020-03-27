No Auction to End MS this year, but you can still help

For the past three years, Farmington Hills resident Tanya Nordhaus has spent this time of year organizing an event to help end the disease she battles daily.

With efforts to slow the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) keeping people home, this year’s Auction to End MS, held last year at Farmington Garage, won’t happen – but she’ll continue raising funds online.

“All the money I raise from the auction goes directly to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, like this does,” Nordhaus said. “I am so disappointed that I’ve had to cancel the auction this year. It would have been our 4th annual. But we’ll be back next year, stronger than ever.”

Nordhaus started raising funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society even before she was diagnosed with the disease 19 years ago. While she still experiences symptoms like deep fatigue and tingling in her extremities, she says she’s doing well overall.

To learn more and contribute, visit her fundraising page at nationalmssociety.org.