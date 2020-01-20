New Farmington coffee shop focuses on organic, Fair Trade

For most of his life, Mel Hussin thought he didn’t like coffee.

Then a trip to Costa Rica made him realize he just didn’t like bad coffee.

When Hussin and his wife, Sara, decided to launch their first business, the Milford residents settled on a coffee shop and a location in Farmington. Mugs Coffee & Grub opened January 10 at 23303 Orchard Lake Rd.

“We have family in the area,” said Sara, who works as a nurse anesthetist with Beaumont Health. “We just came upon this location for rent and liked the way it was set up.”

With a concrete floor, and wood and metal fixtures, Mugs Coffee & Grub has an industrial vibe. Detroit-themed works by local artist Madelon Peterson hang on the wall and are offered for sale.

In addition to traditional tables, a long bar looks out onto Orchard Lake Road through the front window. The Hussins hope that people feel comfortable coming in to hang out and work.

“I just like the feel of a coffee shop, a neighborhood establishment where you can enjoy a good atmosphere and some Motown music,” Mel said. “I want to do something we can be proud of and the community can appreciate and be proud of.”

In addition to coffee and tea, specialty drinks, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads, Mugs Coffee & Grub offers baked goods from Avalon Bakery in Detroit, and macarons made by Howell-based Cookie for Your Thoughts.

“All of our coffees are organic and Fair Trade,” Sara said, adding the shop sources its coffee from Grounds for Change in Washington. “We liked their vision and their mission.”

The Hussins are still playing a bit with the menu, which includes vegan options. They plan to source local and organic foods as often as possible.

Mugs Coffee & Grub is hiring, and a grand opening and ribbon cutting is planned February 8. Hours are Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

To view the full menu and learn more, visit mugscoffeegrub.com or follow the shop on Facebook.