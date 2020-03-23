Michigan governor extends biz, other closures to April 13

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday extended the ordered closure of some Michigan businesses and public facilities through April 13.

On March 16, Whitmer ordered restaurants and bars to close, with the exception of carryout or delivery services, through March 30. The directive extended to fitness centers, theaters, indoor sports facilities, libraries, museums, and other places of “public accommodation”.

Whitmer on Saturday extended that order to non-essential personal services businesses, such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo parlors.

Farmington Community Library announced in a Facebook post that the March 14 closure of both the Farmington and Farmington Hills facilities will extend through April 13. Fines have been suspended; the library’s website and online resources remain available.