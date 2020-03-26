Michigan AG: Report ‘Stay Home’ violations to local police

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday said residents who want to report violations of the state’s “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” Executive Order should call their local police non-emergency number.

In a press release, Nessel said state phone lines set up to report price gouging “were flooded with phone calls related to violations of the state’s new rules.”

The order requires all except non-essential businesses to close, with exceptions made for essential services like grocery stores, restaurants (carryout and delivery only), gas stations, and health care.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter on Wednesday implemented an order that requires employers at essential businesses to implement a screening plan for employees and enforce the social distancing of six feet suggested by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Residents can enjoy the outdoors, so long as they remain six feet from others outside their immediate household.

To report local violations of the order, call the Farmington Hills Police Department non-emergency number is 248-871-2600. The Farmington Public Safety Department non-emergency number is 248-474-4700.

Reports of price-gouging and scams can be made online or by calling the office’s tip line at 877-765-8388.

The COVID-19 section of Oakland County’s website has links to information and resources for residents, business owners, and health care providers, along with a Frequently Asked Questions page. Visit oakgov.com/covid/Pages/default.aspx