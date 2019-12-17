Long-time Hills biz closure leads 2019 top stories

Over the past 12 months, we’ve published more than 900 posts. These are the five stories our readers found most compelling:

“I have to thank our loyal customers for putting us on the map and keeping us there all of these years,” The Shirt Box owner Ron Elkus said in a press release. “We’re honored that you trusted us to be your source to complete your best look, and we hope we always lived up to your high expectations.”

Rev. Burns, 71, who died in May, had declared his candidacy for Farmington Hills city council. He apparently suffered a medical event that led to a single-car accident. He had been pastor at First A.M.E. over the past four years and in ministry since 2001.

Controversy over a change in location didn’t dampen interest in our detailed list of Founders Festival activities in July.

A vehicle left I-275 in Farmington Hills on a Saturday evening in October and landed on an apartment complex tennis court. The driver died at the scene, Michigan State Police (MSP) said.

Power outages became a theme in Farmington and Farmington Hills this year, with several neighborhoods affected multiple times. But DTE officials say they have plans to provide more reliable service.