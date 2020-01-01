Learn to skate at Farmington Hills Ice Arena

The Farmington Hills Ice Arena will offer learn-to-skate classes beginning January 4, with sessions on Saturdays, Sundays, and Tuesdays.

There’s something for everyone, whether you’re taking your first steps on the ice or you’re a competitive skater or accomplished hockey player. All skaters are encouraged to participate in the spring Ice Show in May.

The arena’s annual Open House will be held on Saturday, January 25, 6:15-7:45 p.m., with free open skating and skate rentals, a free Learn to Skate group lesson, refreshments and prizes.

To learn more, call 248-478-8800, visit fhice.com or visit the Ice Arena, 35500 W. 8 Mile Road.