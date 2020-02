Unleash your creative side with a Pallet Painting class held Thursday, February 6, at Care By Design Market in Farmington

Taught by Amy Henry, the class begins at 5:30 p.m. The $35 cost includes supplies, and you’ll take your sign home.

Registration must be completed by Wednesday, February 5, 9 p.m. To sign up, visit eventbrite.com/e/pallet-painting-class-with-amy-henry-care-by-design-market-tickets-89652375669.