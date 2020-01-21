Learn more about Farmington Schools bond

Farmington Public Schools and a group that opposes the district’s $98 million bond request have both scheduled community events.

The district will host community forums on Wednesday, January 22, at 7 p.m., and Wednesday, January 29, at 10 a.m., both at the Maxfield Education Center, 32789 W. 10 Mile Rd. in Farmington.

A Farmington Kids 1st Town Hall about the school bond is slated Thursday, February 6, 7 p.m., at Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 MIle Rd.

