Learn maple sugaring in Farmington Hills

Celebrate one of the first signs of spring and learn the basics of making maple syrup during maple sugaring programs offered March 1 and 15 at the Farmington Hills Nature Center in Heritage Park.

The outdoor class include information about identifying and selecting a maple tree, collecting and boiling down sap. The program will finish with a pure maple syrup treat and exclusive Michigan maple syrup products to purchase.

Sign up for any of three time slots each day: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m., and 3-4:30 p.m.

The cost is $7 per person (free for children under age 2). Space is limited, and advance registration is required at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., or at recreg.fhgov.com.

Call the Nature Center, 248-477-1135, or write to asmith@fhgov.com for more information about this and upcoming programs.