Learn emergency response skills in Farmington Hills training

Local residents can learn later this month how to respond in a community-wide emergency.

Offered Thursday evenings February 27-April 16, the Basic CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Training sessions will be held at Farmington Hills Fire Station #5, 31455 W. 11 Mile Rd. on the City Hall campus. Classes are open to adults and class size is limited; registration closes on February 20.

The course will provide education about disaster preparedness and hazards that may impact local areas. CERT volunteers help their neighbors following a disaster, when professional first responders are not immediately available.

CERT training course participants will learn:

Disaster Preparedness: Appropriate actions before, during, and after a disaster.

CERT Organization: CERT structure, policies, procedures, and the Incident Command System.

Disaster Medical Operations Part 1: Simple techniques to treat airway obstruction, bleeding, and shock.

Disaster Medical Operations Part 2: Medical assessments, establishing a treatment area, and performing basic first aid.

Disaster Fire Suppression: Safe use of fire extinguishers, hazardous materials awareness, and fire suppression strategies.

Light Search and Rescue Operations: Strategies, search techniques, rescuer safety, and awareness of electric, natural gas, and chemical hazards.

Disaster Psychology: Symptoms experienced by disaster victims and responders.

CERT and Terrorism: How to recognize signs, prepare, and respond following a terrorist incident.

Participants who complete all the sessions, and CPR training, will be invited to join the Farmington Area CERT program. To register or for more information, contact Tim Tutak at 248-417-0930 or tutakt@live.com.