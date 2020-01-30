Laughter’s necessary in new Farmington Players show

Laughs are absolutely necessary in the Farmington Players’ new production, “Unnecessary Farce”, on stage February 7-22 at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills.

Some of the funniest actors at “The Barn” star in this tale of two inept cops on a mission to entrap a town mayor suspected of embezzling money. They get tangled in a web of mistaken identities, puzzling plot twists and bedroom antics that aren’t what they appear to be.

Throw in eight slamming doors between two motel rooms, and a series of misunderstandings, and you have an uproarious comedy for the ages. Given the bedroom humor and a “hitman’s” theatrics, the show is more suited to adults and older teens.

Crazy Characters

Gary Weinstein of Farmington Hills describes his character, “Agent Frank”, as having “multiple levels of emotional strength and weakness, fear and humility, all rolled up into one vulnerable character.” Weinstein finds the theme of underlying political corruption pertinent to today’s environment, and he sees the plot’s “fast-paced puzzle,” as a joyful escape.

Agent Frank works with police officer Eric Sheridan (Kyle Phillips) and his partner Billie Dwyer (Ansley Barnard); together with accountant Karen Brown (Madeleine Bien), they are trying to expose Mayor Meekly (Erik Carlson) in an embezzlement scheme. Bonnie Fitch as “Mrs. Meekly” and Frank Markus as “Scotsman Todd” round out this all-star cast.

Markus, of Royal Oak, describes Todd as “the enforcer in a Scottish mafia – a killer in a kilt. Farces don’t get much more farcical than that.”

Suspense and Shenanigans

Director Ann Craft of Wayne is thrilled to helm a ridiculously comical show ripe with suspense and shenanigans.

“This is a funny, well written script with believable characters,” Craft said. “The cast shares amazing chemistry that makes it so easy for the audience to love them and become engaged in comedy.”

For showtimes and more information, visit farmingtonplayers.org.

Tickets for “Unnecessary Farce”, sponsored by Weinstein Jewelers of Novi, are available online at farmingtonplayers.org, via email to boxoffice@farmingtonplayers.org or by calling the Barn box office at 248-553-2955.