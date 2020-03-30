Kids home from school can bring seniors some cheer

With local assisted living facilities closed to visitors, staff members at two in Farmington Hills have asked for a little help with lifting the spirits of senior residents.

The facilities are accepting cards and artwork from local kids who are home from school due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. Items will be carefully treated to ensure that they are germ-free before delivery to residents.

Send cards and drawings to:

Beaumont Commons-Farmington HIlls

Assisted Living

Attn: Suzanne Lipar

21400 Archwood Circle

Farmington Hills 48336

Brookdale Farmington Hills

Attn: Erin Bydlowski

36550 Grand River

Farmington Hills, MI 48335