KickstART Gallery offers new exhibit, events in February

KickstART Gallery, open since November in downtown Farmington, has opened a new gallery exhibit and offers a number of events this month:

On display through March 28 is “Horizons”, an exhibition of work by Kari Friestad, Assistant Professor of Art in the Department of Visual Art, Communication, and Design at Andrews University, where she serves as Visual Arts Program Director.

February 6, 5:30 p.m.: The Friends of the Library and KickstART Farmington are hosting a pre-party for the Oscar Shorts Red Carpet Event, at the KickstART Gallery & Shop. Tickets to this event are $25 and include a glass of wine, light appetizers and music. To attend both the pre-event and the movies at the Farmington Civic Theater, you will need separate tickets, available at both branches of the Farmington Community Library.

February 12, 7 p.m.: Wednesday Night Sessions, a reading and discussion series, hosted by poet Mitchell Nobis with poet Robert Fanning and writer Doug French. This evening of reading and conversation on writing is about fatherhood and family.

February 21, 6 p.m.: Opening reception of Horizons, an exhibition of art by Kari Friestad, includes refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artist.

February 22, 9 a.m.: Artful Yoga & Tea. Join Alana Abdal, from Bodhi Yoga, for yoga in the gallery and a cup of tea provided by Mugs Coffee & Grub. $10.

February 22, 7 p.m.: Heart the Art: A Public Art Benefit with cocktails, appetizers, and live music to benefit public art projects in downtown Farmington. This event takes place at Legato Salon. Tickets are $35 and available at KickstART Gallery & Shop.

February 27th at 7:00 pm: The Play’s the Thing: A Community Play-Reading Series. Interested in theater and acting? Join in the reading of Chekhov’s play The Bear.