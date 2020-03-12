KickstART Farmington postpones film festival

A KickstART Farmington film festival held annually in the spring will move to a later date this year, over concerns about coronavirus COVID-19.

The arts nonprofit on Thursday released this statement regarding the Greater Farmington Film Festival:

“The KickstART Farmington Board of Directors after serious consideration has decided to postpone the 2020 Greater Farmington Film Festival, which was scheduled for March 19-22, due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, and our desire to support the health and safety of our community. In the coming days, we will contact ticket holders regarding refunds.”

The organization has not yet picked new dates, but will announce them at gffilmfest.com.