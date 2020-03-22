Ken Chiara, long-time Farmington volunteer, dies

Kenneth (Ken) Chiara, a long-time member of the Farmington Planning Commission, died at his home on March 19.

Chiara, who retired from the commission in January, had been diagnosed with cancer just a few weeks ago. He was 84.

Born July 22, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Mary (Dubrosky) Chiara, Ken married Linda M. (Teal) on April 27, 1968, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Lincoln Park. The couple made their home in Farmington for more than 50 years.

He retired from his business career at age 65, then worked at the Farmington YMCA for more than 15 years. Along with service for the City of Farmington, Ken was a Knights of Columbus member.

Ken is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughter, Heather (Troy) Larson; grandchildren, Evan and Bella; his sister, Mary Jo Chiara; five nieces, one nephew, and a host of friends and colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dick (Jeri) Chiara in November, 2019.

In light of current Coronovirus concerns, Ken’s family is indefinitely delaying visitation and funeral arrangements and prefers memorials to the Farmington Family YMCA. View the full obituary notice at heeney-sundquist.com.