Irish celebration and more for Farmington area seniors

The City of Farmington Hills offers dozens of programs for area adults age 50 and better at the Center for Active Adults, located in the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. The Center is open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Lunch is served daily, $2.75 for ages 60 and better, $5 for under 60. Advance registration is required for all programs, call 248-473-1830.

Shredding for Safety

Tuesday, March 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Protect your identity, de-clutter your home, and recycle. Bring in up to four paper grocery bags of documents to be securely shredded. Stay in your car, papers will be unloaded for you. No junk mail or trash. Only for Farmington and Farmington Hills residents ages 50 and older. No fee.

Discovering the 4 Ms

Wednesday, March 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Learn about creating an age-friendly health support system. Find out about what Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility. Sign up in Conway Hall. No fee. Complimentary lunch after the presentation.

Help I Have a Cell Phone and the 8-Year Old is Busy this Weekend!

Fridays, March 6 and 13, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Bring your fully charged Android cell phone (not for iPhone users) and learn on a large screen how to take photos, text, use apps, email, and more! Fee is $60 residents/$65 non-residents.

Nutrition Education Program

Friday, March 6, 1-2 p.m. Join AAA 1-B’s Registered Dietitian for a free nutrition workshop. Learn how to practice portion control, read food labels, choose healthier foods, make quick healthy meals, stretch your food dollars, and meal plan. Receive a free gift just for participating. Space is limited, pre-registration is required. Call 1-833-262-2200 or write to wellnessprograms@aaa1b.org.

Library Corner

Monday, March 9, 10-11 a.m. Join the Library Outreach Specialist at the Costick Center. Bring a t-shirt and learn how to create a t-shirt bag. New topics each month. No fee.

Total Brain Health 2.0: Telling Tales

Monday, March 9, 10-11:15 a.m. You will be challenged to learn, retain, and recall information using advanced verbal association strategies.

Be Visionary

Monday, March 23, 10-11:15 a.m. Learn to use complex visual association strategies including snapshot and movie-making strategies to rev up your recall. This program designed by the Wayne State University Institute of Gerontology will invigorate your thinking. No fee. Call 248-473-1830 to register.

Hats Off to Ireland

Tuesday, March 17, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by enjoying the traditional flavors of Ireland and the sweet melody of Celtic tunes. Tickets available in Conway Hall. Fee is $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

Friday’s Film

Friday, March 20, 12-3 p.m. Enjoy lunch and the movie “Harriet.” The afternoon includes popcorn, candy, and a beverage. Fee is $5 in advance, $7 at the door.

Intermediate Knitting Class

Mondays, March 23 – April 13, 1-3 p.m. Take your knitting skills to the next level. Fee is $55 residents/$60 non-residents. Possible $15 materials fee payable first day of class.

Dine and Discover – Street Smarts

Tuesday, March 24, 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy a special brunch while you learn how major roads we use today follow early Native American trails. Find out how Woodward, Wattles, John R., and Coolidge got their names. Advance tickets only, $10 at the Costick Center.

Diabetes Self-Management

Wednesdays, March 25 – April 29, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. This six-week Diabetes PATH class is designed to enhance a patient’s ability to manage their disease and work more effectively with health care providers. No fee. Space is limited, pre-registration required at beaumonthealth.digitalsignup.com or call 800-633-7377.

Basic Computer Keyboard Exploration

Friday, March 27, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Explore all the keys on your computer keyboard and learn how to edit text and navigate documents. Gain knowledge about the control, tab, caps lock, and insert keys plus learn how to copy and paste using a free and interactive internet typing tutorial. Fee is $45 residents/$50 non-residents.

Karaoke

Friday, March 27, 1-3 p.m. Head to Conway Hall located inside the Costick Center for karaoke fun. Sing your favorite classics from the past or today’s hits. Light refreshments. Fee is $2.

Navigating the Probate Court

Monday, March 30, 10 -11:30 a.m. Learn how to make informed decisions on estate planning and the probate court process. Receive a packet of valuable resources. Sign up in Conway Hall. No fee.

2020 Census Completion Assistance Event

Tuesday, March 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. In mid-March, each home will receive a mailer with a request to respond to a short 2020 Census questionnaire online. If you would like help filling out this very important online questionnaire, join us at the Costick Center for free help and free pizza. Call 248-473-1830 to sign up.

2020 Fifty and Better Golf Leagues

Registration for Women’s, Men’s, and Couples’ Leagues continues through mid-April. General meetings will be held at the Costick Center for Women’s League on Monday, April 6 at 10 a.m.; Men’s League on Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m.; and Couples’ League on Wednesday, April 22 at 11 a.m. Play the Farmington Hills Golf Club for all levels of golfers. Register at the Costick Center or call Angela at 248-473-1823 for details.

Dance and fitness classes are available and most of them offer drop-in rates. Several support groups are also available including Caregivers, Grief and Loss, First Step Stroke, and Vision Impaired. Many clubs meet regularly including Computer Forum, the Painters Group, and the Red Hat Society.