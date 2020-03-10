Instrument thieves hit downtown Farmington music store

Farmington Public Safety Department is looking for a Ford pickup truck and a suspect – or suspects – in the early Tuesday morning theft of instruments from Hewitt’s Music in the Downtown Farmington Center.

According to a press release, someone used a brick to break out a front window at around 1:20 a.m., then stole instruments on display. The suspect vehicle is an early 2000 Ford F-150, dark blue or black, with an extended cab and white or silver tailgate.

Anyone with information should call Detective Matt Miracle, 248-474-5500, ext. 2239.