Honor King’s legacy with day-long event in Farmington Hills

Farmington area residents can honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a day-long celebration held on Monday, January 20, at the Farmington Community Library, 32737 W. 12 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills.

The day begins with an 11 a.m. peace walk down 12 Mile Road; you can make peace signs and banners in the library browsing room starting at 10:15 a.m.

Keynote speaker Gertrude Croom, a retired college professor who worked with Dr. King, will speak at noon. The afternoon features a performance by the Warner Middle School Choir, “The Movement That Sang: The Life and Musical Legacy Of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” with Robert Jones and Matt Watroba, poetry with Ber-Henda Williams, and a performance by the Farmington High School Dance Company.

At 7 p.m., join a dialogue and discussion led by a group of Farmington and Farmington Hills residents who recently returned from a journey to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.

This event is sponsored by The Multicultural Multiracial Committee of Farmington and Farmington Hills, the Beloved Community Initiative and Farmington Area Interfaith Agency. To learn more, visit farmlib.org/events