Holocaust Center hosts speaker who prosecuted Demjanjuk

The Holocaust Memorial Center (HMC) Zekelman Family Campus in Farmington Hills will host an event on Sunday, March 15 featuring Philadelphia litigation attorney Eli Gabay, a prosecutor for the trial of John Demjanjuk.

At the time of the trial, Demjanjuk was employed as an autoworker in Cleveland. He was accused of being the infamous Treblinka extermination camp guard “Ivan the Terrible” during the Holocaust, and was deported to Israel to stand trial.

Gabay was featured in the Netflix documentary, “The Devil Next Door,” which chronicles the trial.

Holocaust Memorial Center CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld said the trial no doubt brought back memories for Holocaust survivors and those who lost loved ones. “Mr. Gabay will provide first-hand insight into the trial, explain the difficulties in prosecuting alleged Nazi war criminals and what ultimately led to an overturned conviction.”

The program will have two seatings at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., with each followed by a kosher dessert reception.

Cheryl Guyer, HMC’s Director of Development, said the world needs Holocaust museums “to tell the stories of unspeakable evil, and sometimes of bravery and kindness.”

”When you become a member of the Holocaust Memorial Center, you help teach over 100,000 visitors each year about what happened to the six million individuals who were murdered and also what happened to those who survived,” she said. “Through lessons on critical thinking and conscientious decision making, our members learn about the effects of prejudice and antisemitism. By becoming a member, you are saying that being a witness to the horror of what Nazi Germany did is not enough.”

Admission to the program is $50 per household, which includes annual membership to the Holocaust Memorial Center. Space is limited, and RSVPs are required by March 10 to 248-536-9605 or at holocaustcenter.org/march.