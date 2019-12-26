Hills council member Bridges seeks 37th District nod

Farmington Hills council member Michael Bridges has announced his candidacy for the 37th District House seat held by State Rep. Christine Greig, who is term-limited in 2020.

“I am running for the 37th District Michigan House of Representatives because I believe I can have a positive impact on public policy at the state level,” said Bridges, a Democrat. “This is based on my proven track record of 11 years on the Farmington Hills city council and experience while serving numerous boards and commissions.”

One of eight children, six brothers and two sisters, Bridges said his parents were sharecroppers from Mississippi and both worked union jobs in Jackson, Michigan, where they were active in unions and civil rights.

“They taught me the value of hard work, community, determination, and inspired me to be the first one in our family to attend college,” he said.

Bridges said his interest in public service crystallized during a career planning class in college.

“One of the assignments was to do a lifeline based on my short term, intermediate and long term goals. My goals were as follows: obtain an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree, be a professional, get married with a family, and serve as an elected official,” he said. “I have achieved all of my goals.”

Bridges and his wife, Deborah, have two sons who are Farmington Public Schools graduates. Michael and Chauncey are also college graduates and are both pursuing careers in medicine.

“Since our move to Farmington Hills in 1998, I have been active in my community,” Bridges said. “My community involvement began with my service to my neighborhood Homeowners Association, where I served as a board member.”

He has also served on the Police Advisory Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, North Farmington/West Bloomfield Youth Football, Parent Teacher Association Council, Warner Middle School Dads Club, Financial Strategies Committee for Farmington Public Schools, Farmington YMCA, and as a precinct delegate.

“I learned a great deal about the Farmington community through my community involvement,” he said.

After two unsuccessful city council runs in 2005 and 2007, Bridges was elected in 2008 and re-elected in 2009, 2013, and 2017. He has twice served as Mayor Pro Tem.

“While serving, I was very proud of my accomplishments; however, I did recognize the need to improve the city council and school board cooperation,” he said. “As a result, I proposed the creation of an intergovernmental task force.”

The group’s objective, Bridges said, was to improve communication and cooperation among the cities of Farmington Hills and Farmington and the Farmington Public Schools Board of Education, and explore opportunities for sharing services.

In addition, he said, “I advocated to improve the performance evaluative process for our city manager and to diversify our workforce and our boards and commissions. I also led the opposition against the controversial Directed Special Assessment program for neighborhood roads and played a leading road in the passage of the city wide road millage that citizens approved.”

Learn more about Bridges at facebook.com/mike.bridges.524381.