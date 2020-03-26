Here’s how you can donate supplies to Beaumont

As Beaumont Health, with a hospital and other facilities in Farmington Hills, works to keep up with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, they’re asking the public for help with necessary supplies.

After initially declining them, Beaumont is now accepting homemade, reusable face masks, which local residents have begun sewing at home. Anyone interested will find information in a Facebook group formed on March 17: facebook.com/groups/151308389417794/. COVID Mask Crafters now has more than 2,800 members.

If you’re not on Facebook, JOANN Fabrics has posted instructions for making masks here: joann.com/make-to-give-response/.

Beaumont Health has established two central “touchless” drop-off sites: Beaumont Service Center in Southfield, 26901 Beaumont Blvd., open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Saturday, April 4; and 41965 Ecorse Road Van Buren Twp., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They’ll accept the following:

Most-needed equipment

New or unused disposable face masks N-95 mask (sometimes called respirators)

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves (especially non-latex)

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or anti-microbial

Hand-sanitizer

Home-sewn reusable masks

Specialized items PAPRs (powered air purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods Nasal testing swabs Viral testing kits



Not accepted

Medications

3-D printed ventilator parts

Food

Blankets

Learn more at beaumont.org/health-wellness/coronavirus.