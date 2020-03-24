Help CARES of Farmington Hills help others

CARES of Farmington Hills, which serves local families in need with a food shelf and other resources, has changed its operations and needs additional support in light of Monday’s “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” executive order.

The nonprofit in Farmington Hills last week closed its facility at 27835 Shiawassee to the public and launched a drive-up food pantry.

Director Todd Lipa said the impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic will increase the need for food in the coming weeks, and providing pre-packed bundles costs more than service through the walk-in pantry.

”Because of the way we are doing our food distribution, the cost is about 30-40 percent higher,” he said. “We are trying to put similar items in each bag that we give to the family.”

Lipa said because CARES of Farmington Hills can purchase food at a lower cost through its sources, the best way to support the nonprofit now is through cash donations. You’ll find information about giving at caresfh.org/donate/.

Hours for the drive-up pantry, offered by appointment, are now 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. To make an appointment, call 248-474-8231, Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

You can also donate food, personal care items, and cleaning products during open hours. Drive up to the back of the building (enter on Independence Street) remain in your car, and a volunteer will collect your donation. CARES is not accepting clothing donations.

To learn more, visit caresfh.org.