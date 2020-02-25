Greater Farmington Film Fest announces lineup

Farmington-Hills based nonprofit organization kickstART farmington announces the film lineup and schedule for the 2020 Greater Farmington Film Festival.

The Greater Farmington Film Festival takes place March 19-22, 2020 with a selection of recently released feature films and documentaries that engage the heart and mind, explore important contemporary issues, and inspire action: good films for a better world.

Thursday, March 19

The Prison Within

Directed by Katherin Hervey, narrated by Hill Harper (Documentary Feature, 85 Minutes)

7:30 p.m., Smith Theatre at Oakland Community College. Director Harvey will participate in a Q&A following the film.

Honored as the Best Social Justice Documentary at 35th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, this documentary explores the destructive impact of untreated trauma on individuals and communities through the powerful stories of survivors of violent crimes and prisoners incarcerated for murder in San Quentin prison.

Friday, March 20

Normie

Directed by Kurt Neale (Documentary Feature, 74 Minutes)

7 p.m., Farmington Civic Theater

When Annemarie looks in the mirror, she sees Down syndrome. She hates it. To her, the diagnosis is a giant barricade keeping her from the independence and intimacy she desperately desires. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to understand what it means to be normal.

Driveways

Directed by Andrew Ahn, (Narrative Feature, 83 Minutes)

9 p.m., Farmington Civic Theater

Single mother Kathy travels with her eight-year-old son Cody to Kathy’s late sister’s house, which they plan to clean and sell. As Kathy realizes how little she knew about her sister, Cody develops an unlikely friendship with the Korean War vet and widower who lives next door. Over the course of a summer, and with Del’s encouragement, Cody develops the courage to come out of his shell and, along with his mother, finds a new place to call home.

Saturday, March 21

NYICFF Kid Flicks One

10:30 a.m., Farmington Civic Theater (Admission is free.)

Catch the best short films from around the world for ages 3-7. Presented in partnership with the New York International Children’s Film Festival.

Skid Row Marathon

Directed by Mark Hayes (Documentary Feature, 85 Minutes)

7 p.m., Farmington Civic Theater

When a criminal court judge starts a running club on LA’s notorious skid row and begins training a motley group of addicts and criminals to run marathons, lives begin to change. This story is one of hope, friendship, and dignity.

By the Grace of God

Directed by François Ozon (Narrative Feature, French with English Subtitles, 137 Minutes)

9 p.m., Farmington Civic Theater

François Ozon’s gripping drama follows three men who band together to dismantle the code of silence that continues to protect a priest who abused them decades ago. Based on events from the 2019 conviction of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon for concealing the conduct of Father Bernard Preynat.

Sunday, March 22

The Euphoria of Being

Directed by Réka Szabó (Documentary Feature, Hungarian with English Subtitles, 83 Minutes)

2 p.m., Holocaust Memorial Center

Director Szabò asked a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor to co-create a dance theatre piece to provide a space for her traumas in a dialogue with a young dancer, Emese. Winner of the Human Rights Award, Sarajevo Film Festival, 2019.

For more information on the films and tickets, visit gffilmfest.com.