Get your recipes ready for Miss Farmington chili cook-off

Applications are due February 24 for the Miss Farmington Chili Cook-Off, a benefit for the Miss Farmington Cities Scholarship Program.

The 23rd annual event will be held Sunday, March 8, 1-4 p.m., at John Cowley & Sons, 33338 Grand River in downtown Farmington. Top honors include the Judges Award and People’s Choice Award.

The entry fee for each chili is $10. Guests are welcome; suggested donation is $10. There will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing, prizes, and more.

To enter, print the entry form below and submit as indicated; for more information, call Roxanne Fitzpatrick, 248-470-3584, or contact the organizers at missfarmingtonprogram@gmail.com.