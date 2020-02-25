Gala to benefit Farmington/Hills Neighborhood House

An April 16 gala at Longacre House in Farmington Hills will honor an outstanding community volunteer and benefit a local charity.

Neighborhood House serves the residents of Farmington and Farmington Hills by providing needed assistance throughout the year. Last year, the organization helped more than 220 families with rent assistance, utilities, prescriptions, and food.

During the gala, which is co-hosted by the Farmington Area Goodfellows, Neighborhood House will present the seventh Annual Dick Tupper Community Service Award to a volunteer who demonstrates the spirit of caring, giving and achieving that Dick Tupper had when he created Neighborhood House over 30 years ago.

To submit a nomination, visit goodfellows.info or facebook.com/farmingtonareaneighborhoodhouse, or call the Neighborhood House office, 248-871-2848. Applications are due by March 25, 2020.

Tickets for the gala are available, with a suggested donation of $25, at the Farmington Public Schools’ Central Office, 32500 Shiawassee, Farmington, by calling the Neighborhood House office, 248-871-2848, or from any Neighborhood House Board Member. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the Gala.

Corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities are available, and additional donations will be accepted.