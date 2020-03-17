Fresh Thyme to host ‘seniors only’ shopping Thursday

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market in downtown Farmington will test a “senior only” shopping hour before the store opens for regular business on Thursday, March 19.

Seniors, or those who shop for them, will have access from 6-7 a.m., assistant store director Cullen Reed said in an email.

“We ask the community to be understanding that we have to provide more food now than ever to an entire community, and that some of our shoppers have not been able to go out to get what they need because they are high risk,” he wrote.

Staff will clean, sanitize, and stock the store in advance, to provide reassurance to anyone concerned about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) exposure. In addition, the store is looking for volunteers to help out the older shoppers.

If Fresh Thyme is out of an item that will be delivered to the store later in the day, seniors can pay in advance for those products and have them delivered later.

”We would need assistance from the community to have those items delivered to those individuals as well,” Cullen wrote.

He said this is a trial run, to see what works and what doesn’t, and asked for community feedback after the event.

Cullen also said the store has been overwhelmed as its staff works to feed the community, and could use some volunteer help with the following, to ensure the community’s health and safety:

Cart pushers, to fill in for staff who are stocking shelves as quickly as possible. Cars and hand baskets also need to be cleaned and sanitized.

Bagging assistance, particularly when deliveries arrive on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and when government-mandates are announced.

Cleaning and sanitizing throughout the store.

Customer assistance for new shoppers, to help them find their way through the store.

The store has experienced extraordinarily high volumes and is asking shoppers to stagger their visits and refrain from hoarding as suppliers work to catch up with demand across the country.

“Fresh Thyme won’t be going anywhere, we will stay open to provide food and necessities for the Farmington community,” Cullen said. “We ask everyone to be patient while we adjust our business to meet the current demands of the public.”

He said his team would also welcome meals for employees, who are working harder than ever to keep up with demand.

If you can help, call 248-699-5343 or stop by the store, 23300 Farmington Road.