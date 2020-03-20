Fresh Thyme offers seniors, first responders early shopping

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market in downtown Farmington will reduce its general hours, but open early during the week for seniors, people with compromised immune systems, first responders, and health care professionals.

Starting Sunday, March 22, the store will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. to the general public. The later opening and early closing allows for additional cleaning, sanitation, and restocking, company officials said in a Thursday press release.

Customers 60 and older, and those who may be especially vulnerable to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), can shop early, 6-8 a.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Key healthcare personnel and first responders may shop early, also 6-8 a.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays. (They will be asked to show professional identification.)

According to the release, “This decision has been prompted by the high demand in grocery stores since the coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in many seniors, vulnerable people in the community, and essential service workers missing out on necessary items they may need.”

The change applies to all Fresh Thyme stores. To read the full statement, visit freshthyme.com/press/were-updating-our-store-hours/.