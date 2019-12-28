Free event in Farmington Hills focuses on 2020

A Native American elder and an award-winning musician will headline a free evening of music, conversation, and inspiration held January 15 at CARES in Farmington Hills.

“Hindsight. Insight. Foresight. Envisioning a Better Future for All” will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the campus at 27835 Shiawassee Road. CARES provides a food pantry, clothing bank, and other support for local families in need.

“It’s really about helping people understand what does 2020 mean,” said organizer Elaine Grohman, a Farmington Hills resident, author, and energy healer. “What better place to do that than at CARES?”

Grandmother Sasa, whose lineage includes Abenaki, Irish, Scottish, and Japanese heritage, is recognized as a Record Keeper. She will speak about Native American wisdom and deep understanding of the human connection to the earth.

“She will talk about Grandmother Wisdom, what does it mean, and why it is so essential for humanity now,” Grohman said.

Paris Delane is a former member of the musical group Sonia Dada and has performed across the U.S. and internationally with Carlos Santana, Steve Winwood, Tower Power, and other bands. His extraordinary vocal range and soulful sounds touch hearts.

Sponsors are needed for refreshments and other event costs, to ensure no cost to CARES. Anyone interested in sponsorship or other information about the event may write to egrohman55@gmail.com or call 248-514-5853.

In addition to the free event, Grandmother Sasa will be featured in A Women’s Circle: The Power of the Hearts Wisdom in a Challenging World, held January 18 and 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Mercy Center, 28650 W. 11 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

Grohman said the Women’s Circle is designed to “help women understand their role as leaders and how to hold themselves with integrity.” The event is limited to 50 attendees, cost is $300.

To register, send a check payable to InLight LLC to Elaine Grohman, 28403 Alycekay, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, or to pay with a credit card, write to egrohman55@gmail.com or call 248-514-5853.