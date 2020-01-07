Flu forces visitation limits at Beaumont

With a hard-hitting flu season underway, Beaumont-Farmington Hills and other hospitals in the system have put visitation restrictions in place.

Visitation by children younger than 13 years of age is limited to extraordinary circumstances, such as severe illness of a parent or sibling, or end-of-life situations.

Friends and family of patients should avoid visiting hospital campuses if they have cold or flu symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, runny/stuffy nose, muscle aches, chills, fatigue or a weak or compromised immune system.

In a hospital press release, Beaumont’s Infection Prevention and Epidemiology team strongly urged getting a flu shot.