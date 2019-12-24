First graders share Christmas cheer at Beaumont Commons

Santa Claus himself made an early visit to Farmington Hills last week, helping Beaumont Commons senior residents share special gifts with first graders from Botsford Elementary School in Livonia.

During the annual Giving Tree event, now in its seventh year, 55 children received tote bags filled with three, gift-wrapped books that their teachers helped the seniors select.

Beaumont Commons residents, staff and families raised funds to purchase the books for the December 17 event.

Once they opened their books, students were encouraged to read the titles and a page or two to their senior friends.

Santa’s special guest during the event was 99-year-old Victor Simney, an assisted living resident and native of Duluth, Minnesota, whose birthday falls on Christmas Day. The kids joined in a chorus of “Happy Birthday” to help him celebrate.

The senior community, formerly known as Botsford Commons, has a special relationship with Botsford Elementary, which is part of the Clarenceville School District. Among their intergenerational experiences this year was Bridges Together, a six-week program of themed, one-hour visits with second graders that featured stories, crafts, and treats.

To learn more about Beaumont Commons, visit beaumontcommonsfh.org.