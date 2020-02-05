Farmington United Gymnastics wins Caruss Invitational

Farmington United Gymnastics (FUG) beat out more than 20 teams from 41 Michigan high schools to win the Jeanne Caruss Invitational, held January 25 at Lakeland High School in White Lake.

The team, which includes students from Farmington and North Farmington High Schools, finished in first place with 147.325, while Livonia Blue took second place overall with 144.325.

With this and a Saturday win at the Canton Invitational, FUG is aiming for its sixth overall state title in district history, the fourth under Coach Jeff Dwyer.

“I am beyond proud of these goal-minded young ladies,” Dwyer said.

The annual invitational included competition in bars, vault, balance beam, and floor exercise. Local gymnasts battled back from 3rd place going into the last event to take home the title.

Here’s how individual gymnasts finished:

Division 2

Vault: Sydney Schultz – 2nd Place (NFHS), Allie Schultz – 6th Place (NFHS), Zoe Rasico – 8th Place (FHS), and Kamini Playle – 10th Place (FHS) Bars: Allie Schultz – 1st Place (NFHS) and Zoe Rasico – 2nd Place (FHS)

Floor: Allie Schultz – 9th Place (NFHS) and Kamini Playle – 7th Place (FHS)

All Around: Sydney Schultz – 5th Place (NFHS) and Allie Schultz – 6th Place (NFHS)

Competed – Sara Lashbrook (FHS)

Division 1

Elena Vargo – Vault – 1st Place, Floor – 1st Place, Bars – 2nd Place, and Beam – 2nd Place (FHS) (Vargo posted a season-high 38.05 in the DI all-around including 9.825 on vault and 9.675 on the balance beam. She also posted a 9.625 on floor and an 8.9 on the uneven bars.)

All Around: Division 1 Champions