Farmington Schools trustees get bond update Tuesday

Farmington Public Schools trustees will hear a bond update during their 5 p.m. special meeting held January 14 at the Lewis Schulman Administrative Center.

At the 6 p.m. study session that follows, officials will hold a public hearing on the sale of excess fiber capacity, approve School of Choice options for 2020-21, and review the Farmington Schools Positive Culture Handbook.

They’ll also consider a budget amendment that will leave the district’s general fund with $440,000 more than anticipated, based on both increases in revenues and lower spending.

The agendas for both meetings are posted at v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000199