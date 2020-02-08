Farmington Schools trustees board room may move

Farmington Public Schools trustees will on Tuesday talk about whether to upgrade their existing meeting room, or move to a new location.

In a memo to trustees, Facilities Management Director Jon Riebe said the audio and video equipment in the room at the Schulman Administrative Center is “past its useful life and has become undependable and problematic to maintain and operate”.

Two options will be presented for the board’s consideration:

Stay in the current location, with upgrades to the equipment and replacement of the board table, which is worn and is not adapted for use with laptops. The estimated cost is $58,843.

Move to the Maxfield Education Center, located just north of the Schulman building, to a large meeting room that was remodeled in 2010 to include infrastructure to broadcast board meetings. The cost estimate is the same.

Officials could save $12,500 by not replacing the board table; however, that’s only available with the first option.

Either way, Riebe wrote, installation would be completed over the summer, and the board room would be ready in September.

Also on the board’s 6 p.m. meeting agenda:

Legislative and state budget updates

Approval of FPS Positive Culture Handbook

Second reading and approvalSupt. Dr. Bob Herrera’s report on the State of the District of Board Protocols – Meetings and Ethics

To review the full agenda and supporting materials, visit v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000199.