Farmington Schools to provide meals, hygiene items

Farmington Public Schools on Monday announced a plan to provide meals for students while schools are closed under a state order, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Parents received instructions via email for meal pick-ups at Farmington and North Farmington High Schools, and East Middle School, starting on Wednesday, March 18, and Friday, March 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Additional pick-up dates will be determined based on need.

Buses will distribute food across the district on Thursday, March 19, to families that sign up via a Google doc linked in the email. Each family will receive five ready to eat breakfasts (per child) and five lunches ready to cook (per child).

“While we would like to provide meals for all of our community members, we can only provide meals for people who are 18 and under and 26 and under with a disability,” the email noted. “You do NOT need to be a Farmington resident to receive meals for those who are eligible to receive them.”

Giving boxes stocked with toiletries and personal hygiene items are located at Longacre Elementary School, 34850 Arundel Street, Farmington; Lanigan Elementary School, 23800 Tuck Road, Farmington Hills; Beechview Elementary School, 26850 Westmeath Street, Farmington Hills; Power Middle School, 34740 Rhonswood Street, Farmington Hills; and Maxfield Education Center, 32789 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington.

Anyone who needs special assistance with food distribution should contact Food Service Director Angela Davis, angela.davis@fpsk12.net or 248-489-3744.

The district is posting regular COVID-19 updates at farmington.k12.mi.us.