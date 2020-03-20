Farmington Schools staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Farmington Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bob Herrera notified parents Thursday that a district staff member has tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The staff member, who is in self-quarantine, works at Kenbrook Elementary School in Farmington Hills. Herrera said federal health privacy laws prevent the district from releasing the person’s name.

“Please respect the staff member’s privacy during this difficult time,” Herrera wrote in a social media post. “We need to support the health department in their handling of the process and the appropriate notifications.”

The district notified Oakland County Health Division officials, who told officials that “the exposure risk to the general staff and student population is low.”

“Health officials are interviewing/reaching out/providing assistance directly to individuals with an elevated risk of exposure who may have been in recent close contact with the staff member. All families directly impacted by this news will be contacted,” Herrera wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19, and who develops a fever and symptoms including a dry cough or difficulty breathing, should contact their physician. To learn more, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html.

“In addition, I urge our residents to take the call for social distancing seriously by avoiding crowds, staying at home, and maintaining at least a six-foot distance from other people, as reasonably possible,” Herrera said.

The district has created a webpage for COVID-19 news at farmington.k12.mi.us/coronavirus. Questions should be sent to info@fpsk12.net.