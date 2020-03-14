Farmington Schools students will get Chromebooks, lunch

With Farmington Public Schools (FPS) closed through April 5 due to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) concerns, the district has made plans to educate and feed students.

In a Friday email, Superintendent Bob Herrera laid out a plan put together by staff teams that covers academics, special education, and nutrition.

On Saturday, schools began reaching out to parents regarding access to Chromebooks, which will be loaned to students who need computers. Special education staff members will contact their students to help them through the closure, Herrera said.

Buildings will remain open until Thursday, March 19 as families pick up the laptops and retrieve students’ medications and medical equipment. On Thursday, the district will begin a deep cleaning and sanitizing in all facilities.

“Plans are being made to provide free lunch to students, Monday-Friday, during this closure,” Herrera wrote. “Plans for this program, along with the starting date, will be finalized next week and shared with everyone.”

After-school program centers for middle school students and Y Child Care have shut down during the closure, and all athletic activities have been cancelled, from practices and competitions to banquets and fundraiser. Herrera said the district will make a decision about returning spring athletic fees when school resumes.

Anyone with questions should send an email to info@fpsk12.net. The district has set up a COVID-19 information page, which includes a link to Frequently Asked Questions, at farmington.k12.mi.us