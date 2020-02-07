Farmington Schools students use 3D printer to teach

Thanks to a grant from Farmington Hills-based Bosch, a group of Farmington Public Schools students will teach match concepts to special education classes using 3-D printers.

Warner Middle School’s Robovikings, a competitive FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics team, worked with the printers during the Farmington/Farmington Hills Education Foundation (FFHEF) Grant and Donor Celebration, held Monday at the school. Coach Danielle Ohm said the kids have a real passion for the project.

Alex Ohm demonstrated an app used to design items for print and showed a small medallion he made to attach to a dog collar. He said the Robovikings have also taught engineering with Legos, helped kids learn to read, and have blown up pumpkins to show how a volcano works.

“We try to encourage girls and little kids into STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) to increase the number of engineers and help the next generation to become a bit more high tech,” he said.

During the FFHEF event, Executive Director Nancy Jennings announced that, with the latest round of grants, the Foundation has awarded more than $387,000 for projects across the district related to technology, the arts, scholastic achievement, and extracurricular enrichment activities.

A formal presentation of grant winners is planned at a Farmington Public Schools Board of Education meeting later this month.